Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 2,135 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 3.1% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $51,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,113. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

