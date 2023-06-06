Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 1,055 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.3% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

COP stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

