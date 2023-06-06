Edgar Lomax Co. VA Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.43. 2,119,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

