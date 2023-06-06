Edgar Lomax Co. VA Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after buying an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after buying an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

BLK traded up $5.32 on Tuesday, hitting $681.81. The company had a trading volume of 402,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,988. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $662.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $693.16.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

