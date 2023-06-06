Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $95.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 176.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $58,359,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.4 %

EMN stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

