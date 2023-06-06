Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Henry purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 630,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 523,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,765,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.