Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Trading Up 6.9%

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.53. Approximately 144,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,088,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EBC shares. TheStreet lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

