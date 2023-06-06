Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Up 6.9%

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.53. 144,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,088,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

