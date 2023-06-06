e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $87.50 Average PT from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $3,540,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,560,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,926 shares of company stock valued at $17,915,777 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 94.73 and a beta of 1.50.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.