Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $35.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Doximity Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.86. Doximity has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.