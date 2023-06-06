Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.41 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.96.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

