Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $128.85

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $128.85 and last traded at $130.18, with a volume of 1342708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 439.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 402.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,330,000 after purchasing an additional 793,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.