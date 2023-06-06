Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $201.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DG. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $158.32 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

