Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $166.00 at Truist Financial

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Dollar General Trading Down 4.4 %

DG opened at $158.89 on Friday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $158.32 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

