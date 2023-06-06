Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

DIV stock opened at C$2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.07. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.40. The firm has a market cap of C$409.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of C$12.72 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1851369 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

