Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

FANG opened at $130.32 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.