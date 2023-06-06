Derek Stark Sells 6,500 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSIGet Rating) insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.99. 240,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.48.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.29%.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

