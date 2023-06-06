Derek Stark Sells 6,500 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.99. 240,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.48.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

