Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $56.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

