Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Gabelli Funds LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.3% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.14% of Deere & Company worth $172,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.30. 926,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.33. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

