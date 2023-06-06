David P. Heintzman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,306.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Several research firms recently commented on SYBT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

