David P. Heintzman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBTGet Rating) Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,306.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYBT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.