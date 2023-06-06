Daryl N. Bible Purchases 10,000 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $3.50 on Monday, hitting $122.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day moving average of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.74.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 773,810 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

