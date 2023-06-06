Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($95.72) to GBX 7,100 ($88.26) in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Croda International Stock Performance

COIHY traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756. Croda International has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

