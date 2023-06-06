Critical Survey: Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) versus Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freightos and Singularity Future Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos $19.08 million 1.30 -$24.70 million N/A N/A Singularity Future Technology $3.99 million 2.69 -$28.26 million N/A N/A

Freightos has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Freightos and Singularity Future Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Freightos currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 438.46%. Given Freightos’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Freightos is more favorable than Singularity Future Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freightos and Singularity Future Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos N/A -11.10% -2.69% Singularity Future Technology -515.03% -91.46% -52.33%

Summary

Freightos beats Singularity Future Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services. The company was founded by Lei Cao on April 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

