Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.77. 269,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,042. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

