Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $548.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9,293.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 639,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 632,347 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $518.25 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

