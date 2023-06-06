Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,481 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 766,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,289 shares of company stock worth $3,704,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.