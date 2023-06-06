Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF accounts for 1.1% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,577,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,158,000 after buying an additional 191,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 58,908 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,223,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,021,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLQL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,258 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

