Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes $3.74 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 4.2% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,409,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27,722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,994,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,884,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,247 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 9,344,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,734,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

