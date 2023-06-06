Core Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,087,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,428,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

