Core Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 222,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 80,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NYSE:EVA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 533,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,135. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $77.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 415,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,985.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,305.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,985.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 227,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,610. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

