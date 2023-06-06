Core Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 44,857 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,857 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,007,440 shares of company stock worth $2,272,110,176 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,127. The company has a market capitalization of $401.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

