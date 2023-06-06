Core Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,771 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,125,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,864,102. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

