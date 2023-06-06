Core Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after buying an additional 294,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after buying an additional 805,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

JNJ stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.77. 2,637,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,605,245. The firm has a market cap of $410.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.28 and its 200 day moving average is $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

