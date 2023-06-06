Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.34

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 178218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Several research firms recently commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $682,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,883.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $819,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $224,406.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

