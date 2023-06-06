Copa (NYSE:CPA) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.00

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $109.78, with a volume of 175265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Copa Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.01.

Copa Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Copa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 19,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Copa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 21,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Featured Articles

