Copa (NYSE:CPA) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.00

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $109.78, with a volume of 175265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.
Copa Trading Up 2.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.01.
Copa Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Copa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 19,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Copa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 21,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Copa
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copa (CPA)
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
- 3 High-Yield Names The Institutions Are Buying
- The J.M. Smucker Co.: A Sweet Opportunity For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.