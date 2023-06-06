Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Down to $12.89

Shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $12.47. Cool shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 52,496 shares changing hands.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Cool in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Cool Stock Down 1.9 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.23.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000.
Cool Company Profile
Cool Company Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers. It provides charterers and third-party LNG vessel owners with modern and flexible management and transportation solutions. Cool Company Ltd. is based in Bermuda.
