Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Down to $12.89

Shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $12.47. Cool shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 52,496 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Cool in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.23.

Cool Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cool

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000.

Cool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cool Company Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers. It provides charterers and third-party LNG vessel owners with modern and flexible management and transportation solutions. Cool Company Ltd. is based in Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.