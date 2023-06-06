Contrasting INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Pluri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Pluri shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pluri and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A INmune Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.26%. Given INmune Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Pluri.

Pluri has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluri and INmune Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $176,000.00 210.26 -$41.24 million N/A N/A INmune Bio $370,000.00 416.73 -$27.30 million ($1.49) -5.77

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Pluri.

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri N/A -118.47% -50.95% INmune Bio -10,816.06% -43.26% -32.91%

Summary

INmune Bio beats Pluri on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

Pluri, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc. Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

