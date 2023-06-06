Contrasting Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.52, meaning that its stock price is 452% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $104.64 million 0.60 -$1.48 million ($0.06) -30.00 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hour Loop and Onion Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.98% -30.31% -9.46% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hour Loop and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hour Loop currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Hour Loop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Onion Global.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

