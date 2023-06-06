Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.88. The company had a trading volume of 687,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

