Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $88.78 million and $12.97 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003649 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

