Clarity Financial LLC Buys Shares of 753 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 769,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 789,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $392.81. 909,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,389. The company has a market capitalization of $298.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.70.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

