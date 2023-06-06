Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after buying an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,611,000 after buying an additional 869,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after buying an additional 590,870 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,279,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,177,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

