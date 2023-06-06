CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $5.09. CI&T shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 40,172 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

CI&T Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $729.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). CI&T had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $116.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CI&T by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CI&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CI&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda boosted its stake in CI&T by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the third quarter worth $95,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

