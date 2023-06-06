CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,960 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,145.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,267.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($58.43) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.