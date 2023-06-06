CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007,440 shares of company stock worth $2,272,110,176 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

WMT stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $149.63. 1,255,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,723. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $403.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.