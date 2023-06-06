CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,874 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,963,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $678,107,000 after purchasing an additional 261,327 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.50. 1,997,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,164. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.88. The company has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $138.80.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

