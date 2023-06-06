CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 23,595 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,595 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of IQVIA worth $47,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 754.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after purchasing an additional 118,951 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,983. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

