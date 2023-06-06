CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $40.76 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,464 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.35% of Globe Life worth $40,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.68. 81,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,261. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

