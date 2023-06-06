CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $25.99 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LMT traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $456.61. The company had a trading volume of 174,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.22 and its 200 day moving average is $471.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

