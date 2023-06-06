CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $51,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.34. 276,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

